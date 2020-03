The trailer that the truck was hauling blocked both lanes of East Liberty Street at 12:15 p.m.

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – A road in Liberty was closed for about an hour Tuesday afternoon when a semi-truck got stuck trying to turn around.

The trailer that the truck was hauling blocked both lanes of East Liberty Street at 12:15 p.m. Its tires were lodged in the mud and needed to be pulled out.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say the driver of that semi-truck was attempting to make a U-turn at the time of the incident.