WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men from Detroit are facing charges after troopers say they seized nearly $47,000 with of heroin, fentanyl, pills and other drugs during a traffic stop.

Victor Byrd, 35, was pulled over on Aug. 18 in the Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving along Interstate 75 for an expired registration.

Troopers detected the odor of marijuana and say they found drugs when they patted down Byrd and his passenger 31-year-old Antonio Jones, Sr.

More drugs were found when troopers searched the SUV, according to a release from the Patrol.

Both Byrd and Jones were booked into the Wood County Jail on trafficking and possession charges. they have since been indicted.