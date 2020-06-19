Troopers say turnpike stop in Braceville uncovered 4 kilos of cocaine

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – An Illinois woman is facing drug charges after troopers say they found a large amount of cocaine in her car.

According to a criminal complaint, troopers stopped 32-year-old Tashe Goins on the Ohio Trunpike in Braceville at about 4:51 p.m. Tuesday for a lane violation.

A K-9 was called in, and troopers say they found four kilograms of cocaine inside a blue suitcase located in the cargo area of the Nissan Pathfinder she was driving.

Goins was arrested and booked into the Mahoning County Jail. She is scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday.

Goins told troopers she was traveling from Chicago to Pittsburgh.