Troopers say seat belt saved woman in serious Canfield crash

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol in Canfield honored a woman who survived a serious crash because of her seat belt.

Jessica Dalton survived the Route 11 crash May 1. A heavy truck crashed into her car, then careened down an embankment.

Dalton’s car rolled several times.

She was cut out of the car and taken to the hospital.

Troopers said Dalton was hurt but survived because she used her seat belt.

“With the car rolling numerous times, she could have been ejected, we really don’t know,” Lt. Brad Bucey said. “Just getting tossed inside the vehicle by itself sometimes causes a lot of injuries.”

Highway Patrol gave Dalton a framed photo of her car after the crash. They also gave her a certificate that says she was “Saved by the Belt.”