Troopers say impaired driver hit Vermont deputy in Howland; deputy and K-9 injured

Troopers say the driver who caused the crash is charged with OVI and failing to stop at a red light

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – A man from Niles is facing charges after troopers say he was impaired behind the wheel when he crashed into a deputy from Vermont in Howland Township, hurting her and her K-9.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Gregory Miller, 59, of Niles was driving south on State Route 46 at about 9:14 p.m. Monday when he ran a red light at Mines Road and crashed into a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Carry Pine.

Pine was turning north on Route 46 when Miller crashed into the driver’s side of her car, according to troopers.

Pine was taken to the hospital by ambulance with what troopers said were non-life threatening injuries.

Miller was not injured.

Pine was traveling with her narcotics K-9 Diesel, who was in the backseat of her car. The dog was seriously injured and taken to MedVet Animal Clinic in Girard for treatment.

Troopers say alcohol and drugs are a factor in the crash.

Miller was charged with failure to stop at a red light and OVI.

The crash remains under investigation.