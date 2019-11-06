Troopers say driver in custody accused of hitting garbage collector in Austintown

It happened just after 6 a.m. on Allendale Avenue, just off of Kirk Road

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – An employee of Republic Services Waste Disposal is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV that was running from police in Austintown, troopers say.

It happened at 6:12 a.m. Wednesday on Allendale Avenue, off of Kirk Road.

Lt. Brad Bucey said a Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a Chevrolet Suburban with Alabama plates for a traffic violation. The driver, later identified by investigators as 22-year-old Brandon Ferrier, took off.

Troopers say Ferrier drove around the garbage truck and hit the worker, who was out of the vehicle.

The Republic worker was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown with critical injuries.

Ferrier continued on and went to a nursing home on Meridian Road where he swapped out vehicles and took off in a Volkswagen, troopers said.

Police spotted the Volkswagen in the New Philadelphia/Coshocton area, where Ferrier crashed the vehicle. He was taken by medical helicopter to a local hospital and then transported to a hospital in Akron where he is on a police hold.

U.S. Marshals were looking for Ferrier in connection to another police chase through Mill Creek Park in September.

Along with the hit-skip crash, Ferrier was wanted for violating probation and has several bad check and fraud warrants out of Butler, Pennsylvania.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Austintown police, U.S. Marshals and the Mahoning County Sherrif’s Office are investigating.