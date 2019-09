The crash happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Elm Road, Walmart Drive and the ramp onto US 82

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers were on the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Bazetta Township Saturday evening.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Elm Road, Walmart Drive and the ramp onto US 82.

There were no injuries.

Troopers have since cleared the accident and the intersection is reopen.

No charges have been made at this time. There is no word yet on how the crash happened.