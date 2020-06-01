Closings and delays
Troopers place suspect who ran away in custody following Route 11 chase

Local News

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were in pursuit of a fleeing vehicle on Route 11 that was heading northbound

COLUMBIANA CO., (WYTV) – Police have the suspect in custody following a chase and search Sunday night.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were in pursuit of a vehicle on Route 11 that was heading northbound.

OSP Canfield says that the pursuit started with St Clair Police Department at a traffic stop.

Police used a stop stick at the US-224 exit, which stopped the car, but the suspect got out and ran away.

State troopers searched the area of Raccoon Road, north of Leffingwell Road. Numerous troopers were walking around the area.

There was also a patrol plane in the air before they had the suspect in custody off of Summit Drive in Canfield Township.

