FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in which a box truck hit a school bus with children on board in Columbiana County Thursday morning.

Troopers said the crash occurred around 8 a.m. on state Route 164 in Fairfield Township.

OSHP said a Crestview Local School District school bus was stopped southbound on Route 164 with its crossing gate arm and stop sign displayed. Troopers said the box truck was also traveling southbound and went around the stopped school bus and sideswiped the driver’s side of the bus.

According to OSHP, the box truck then left the scene.

According to reports, the truck is described as having an all-white cab and enclosed box. Troopers said there should be damage on the passenger side of the box.

No injuries were reported in the crash, but troopers said that children were on board.

Crestview Superintendent Dan Hill said there were seven students on board at the time. The bus has limited damage to the mirror and stop sign. It was picking kids up at the curbside at the time of the crash.

Hill, the district’s nurse and principal were at the scene making sure all kids were OK. Hill said they also put out an all-call, as well as social media post, and called all the parents that had students involved individually.

Law enforcement has the video from inside the bus, he added.

Hill added that now that school is back in session and snow may be in the forecast, people need to pay attention on the roadways.

Those with information on the crash or the box truck are asked to call the Lisbon post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 330-424-7783.