PERRY Twp., Pa., (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man who troopers say is in connection with the shooting and killing of a Pennsylvania woman in Lawrence County.

Troopers said that Yohance Mercer-Huffman, 28, has been charged with criminal homicide, criminal attempt-criminal homicide, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, and related firearms charges. Charges were filed on Friday by the Magisterial District Court in Lawrence County, PSP said in a report.

Troopers said that Julie Ann Wegmiller, 39, of Corry Pennsylvania was killed in the incident.

The shooting occurred on September 30 around 3 a.m. on River Road near Butler Road in Perry Township.

PSP said that they found Wegmiller deceased with a gunshot wound inside a truck that was partially over a hillside. A 40-year-old male was found outside of the pickup truck further down the hillside with gunshot wounds. The man was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. Pennsylvania State Police of New Castle said that the man remains in serious but stable condition.

An arrest warrant was issued by the court for Mercer-Huffman. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact PSP New Castle at 724-598-2211.