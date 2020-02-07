Troopers looking for driver in Bristol Twp. crash that left 2 with critical injuries

Troopers say three vehicles were involved, but the driver who caused the crash took off

BRISTOL TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A portion of Route 45 in Bristol Township has reopened after a three-vehicle crash.

The crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. on Route 45 between Champion Townline Road and Nelson Lane.

Troopers say three vehicles were involved, but the driver who caused the crash took off.

“It caused the vehicle that was southbound to go northbound and broadside an SUV. There was an ejection. We had two transported to Trumbull,” said Lt. Brian Vail

Two people were critically injured, Vail said.

Troopers are looking for the driver who took off. That vehicle is described as a black four-door sedan with heavy front-end damage and a broken headlight.

Troopers are asking for any witnesses to the accident to call the post at (330) 898-2311.