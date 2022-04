SALEM, Ohio (WKBN)- The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal car accident that has closed a portion of Route 45 in Salem.

Troopers were called to Ski Slope Hill around 9 a.m. That area is now closed.

OSHP said that it was a two-vehicle accident.

Troopers have not released any information on the victims.

Check back here for updates on his developing story.