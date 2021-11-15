Troopers investigating crash that shut down part of Route 11 in Mahoning County

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- Troopers are investigating a multiple-vehicle crash Monday morning in Mahoning County.

Troopers were called to Route 11 northbound, just north of Route 224, shortly after 6 a.m for a three-vehicle crash.

Route 11 northbound was shut down, but it is now back open.

OSP confirms that one person was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown with minor injuries.

OSP also confirmed that there was also an unrelated one-vehicle accident that was in the Route 11 southbound lane that was caused by an icy bridge. OSP did not confirm any injuries.

Both crashes are under investigation.