Troopers investigate after Lisbon woman dies in fatal crash

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – State troopers are investigating after a fatal crash early Tuesday morning in Columbiana Columbiana.

The one-vehicle crash happened around 12:14 a.m. on State Route 39, near Oak Grove Road in Washington Township.

According to troopers, 54-year-old Paula Elliott, of Lisbon, was driving a Ford F-150 on State Route 39 when she drove partially off of the roadway. Officials said the truck re-entered the roadway, over-corrected and hit an embankment, causing the vehicle to flip over.

Troopers said Elliot was thrown from the vehicle. She was taken to East Liverpool Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officials said she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. They said speed and alcohol were contributing factors.

The truck was also heavily damaged.

The crash is still under investigation.