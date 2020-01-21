Troopers investigate after fatal crash on State Route 11

Breaking News
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating after a fatal vehicle crash on State Route 11 Monday afternoon.

The crash happened near mile marker 81 in Lenox Township around 12:01 p.m.

According to the report, a Ford F550 truck driven by 22-year-old man from Lowellville was disabled in the median of the road. An 18-year-old man from Canfield stopped to help by pulling it.

The truck then rolled across the northbound lanes and was hit by a Ford F150 truck.

The driver of that vehicle, 37-year-old Brandon White, of Austinburg, died from injuries in the crash.

There were no other injuries.

Troopers say that White was wearing a seat belt. Alcohol is not suspected in the crash.

