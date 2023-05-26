(WKBN)- Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding people about safe travel habits over the next few days.

You can expect to see lots of patrols during your travels this weekend. A big focus for them this year is wearing their seat belt.

Last year’s statistics show how important this is for 2023.

Memorial Day weekend is here. You can expect to see lots of patrols during your travels. A big focus for them this year is wearing a seat belt.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, 15 fatal crashes killed 18 people in the 2022 Memorial Day weekend. In fatal crashes where a seatbelt was available, all were unbelted. Sergeant Bridget Matt with Ohio State Highway Patrol says seatbelts can extremely increase your chance of survival.

“It’s really an important part that we’re trying to urge to everyone that’s going to be traveling this weekend and all weekends to wear your seat belt, to take those couple extra seconds and buckle up before you drive,” said Sgt. Matt.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is partnering with 6 other states to focus on seatbelt use this weekend. It’s also taking part in the Click It or Ticket campaign through June 5. Troopers are also reminding everyone to stay sober while driving and to watch for road construction.

Troopers are also emphasizing driving sober. Seven of the 15 fatal crashes were OVI related.

“With it being the holiday, there’s going to be a lot of festivities and gatherings with friends and family. So we really are encouraging people to find a sober ride, be responsible and plan ahead,” Sgt. Matt said.

Sergeant Matt also mentioned construction season is ramping up. She reminds people to look out for them on the roads this weekend as well.

Give plenty of distance between you and any construction work. And leave some extra time for your travels to get to your destination safely.