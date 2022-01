SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN)-Troopers made a big discovery during a traffic stop in Southern Ohio on January 12.



Troopers say they found 600 grams of suspected fentanyl that was worth about $60,000.



Troopers said that the drugs were in a magnetic box hidden under the vehicle.

The driver was Candace Guice, 23, of Michigan.



Guice now facing felony charges of possession of fentanyl and trafficking in drugs.