The buggy was carrying eight people, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol

PARKMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A crash involving an Amish buggy in Geauga County sent several people to the hospital Friday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said the buggy, carrying eight people, pulled out of the Dollar General parking lot into the path of traffic on Route 422 in Parkman — a four-lane highway.

Troopers said the injuries didn’t appear to be serious.