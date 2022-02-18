SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem played a big part in the Underground Railroad system that helped free slaves in the 1850s and 1860s.

It was actually called the anti-slavery seat of the west.

Several homes in the area were part of the effort.

Fast forward to 2022 and those homes are still standing. You can learn about them, too.

The Salem Historical Society is holding trolley rides to show people these homes and teach them about what Quakers in the area did to help free people.

“Not forgetting how we got to where we are today is important, and we don’t want to repeat mistakes that we made in the past, and we want to do a better job of making sure everyone is represented in the future,” said Ginger Grilli, education manager of the Salem Historical Society.



The trolley runs again Monday, February 21 at noon. You can call the historical society at 330-337-8514 or sign up online.

It costs $15 for an hour-and-a-half ride.