Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

This program will air in place of Card Sharks

(WYTV) – ABC Vice President, Al Prieto announced Sunday that there will be a program change this evening.

ABC has put out a release saying that “Alex Trebek, Remembered – A 20/20 Special” will air tonight at 10 p.m.

