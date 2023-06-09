NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Tribute bands will be featured all summer long at Eastwood Field in Niles, home of the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

Friday was opening night for the first-ever series called “Summer Hits at the Ballpark.”

Friday night’s concert featured the music of Toby Keith and Garth Brooks. Moxie Events of Warren organized it.

“What is better than a summer night in the ballpark? Cold drink in your hand and great music. It just was a great idea that we conceived with the Scrappers and thought it would be a great thing to bring the Valley,” said promoter Jennifer Saul-Campbell.

The second concert at Eastwood Field is Saturday night. It will be a tribute to Motown.

Between now and Labor Day, there will also be tribute bands featuring Bon Jovi, Miranda Lambert, Stevie Wonder and Bruno Mars. Tickets are $12.