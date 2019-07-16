Tribune Chronicle to publish Mahoning County edition

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Vindicator is set to close down for good on Aug. 31, but another Valley newspaper is stepping up to fill the void.

On Tuesday, the Tribune Chronicle announced it will begin a daily publication of a Mahoning County edition.

The staff at the Tribune are proud to pick up the slack left by the closure of The Vindicator.

The Tribune is planning to make its new Mahoning County edition available for home delivery, but the availability of home delivery will depend on the number of Mahoning County subscribers.

“We will need to expand that based on the number of people who choose to subscribe to the Tribune Chronicle, once that time comes,” said Tribune publisher Charles Jarvis.

The Tribune is also increasing its presence at single-copy vendors such as newsstands and convenience stores. The new edition will also be available at most locations where The Vindicator has been sold.

The paper is confident it will have enough advertisers and potential subscribers to make the new venture profitable.

The Tribune plans to have its new Mahoning County edition ready for distribution on Sept. 1.