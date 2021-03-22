Man accused of raping 23-year-old Niles woman found guilty of attempted rape

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – On Monday, the trial began for a Youngstown man charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in Niles last summer.



A jury was picked to hear the case against 41-year-old Scott McCleery.

Court documents say police were sent to a home in Niles last July, where they collected a pair of torn underwear and a hammer as evidence.

McCleery was arrested and booked into the Trumbull County Jail on several charges, including rape and felonious assault. He has been in jail ever since and his bond was set at $500,000.

On Tuesday, McCleery was convicted of half of his charges (domestic violence, felonious assault and attempted rape). He was found not guilty of rape, felonious assault and disrupting public service.