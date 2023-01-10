WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Trial is underway for a Warren man accused of murder.

Antuan Parker faces several charges in the shooting death of Desirae Boss. Prosecutors say her body was found Oct. 2, 2021, in a wooded area off Choctaw Avenue in Warren after a five-day search.

“We had been told so many different stories about her locations,” said Alesia Code, Boss’ aunt.

Chuck Morrow is the assistant prosecutor in the case.

Code was called to the stand Tuesday in the first day of witness testimony in the trial against Parker. Code talked about an encounter she and a few family members and friends had with Parker they day before her niece’s body was found. She said they were looking for Boss and went to his house to talk to him about it.

Code: He told us that he hadn’t seen her and get out of his [expletive] house.

Morrow: OK. Were you in his house?

Code: Yes.

Morrow: So, then what happened?

Code: He went to the back of the house and came out with a gun, and we all scurried out of the house.

Parker is facing charges of aggravated murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, having weapons under disability and aggravated arson. Charges stemmed from the investigation into Boss’ death and a fire at the Oak Street home parker was living at just two days after her body was found.

The trial is expected to last the remainder of the week.

If found guilty of all charges, Parker could face 46 years to life in prison.