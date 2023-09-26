WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The trial for the man charged with capital murder in the death of James Chapman is scheduled to begin at the end of next month.

Kashaun Williams was back in court Tuesday afternoon for a pre-trial hearing in the case. Judge Ronald Rice granted Williams’ attorney’s request to appoint a psychologist to assist the mitigation specialist with testing.

Rice also set an Oct. 23 deadline for attorneys from both sides to disclose anything they intend to use as evidence during trial and an Oct. 24 deadline for any plea agreement.

Williams is facing several charges including aggravated murder, attempted murder and kidnapping. The charges stem from the investigation into the April 2 shooting on Lener Avenue SW.

Jury selection is set to begin on Oct. 30.