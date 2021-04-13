Trial set for man charged in crash that killed YSU football player

Washington pleaded not guilty Tuesday during his arraignment in common pleas court

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A trial date has been set for the man accused of causing a crash that killed a Youngstown State University football player in February.

Adrienne Washington, 19, pleaded not guilty Tuesday during his arraignment in common pleas court before Magistrate Dominic DeLaurentis to a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide for a crash on the east side which killed 24-year-old Darius Shackleford.

The trial was set for May 24 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Washington remains free on the $40,000 bond he posted since his case was bound over March 19 to a grand jury.

His bond was reduced from $75,000 after a felony hit-skip charge was dropped before he waived his preliminary hearing in municipal court.

Police said Shackleford was driving west on McGuffey Road on Feb. 7 when a car driven by Washington going north ran a red light at Albert Street, colliding with Shackleford’s car.

Shackleford died at the scene. Washington was arrested a short distance away.

A city police officer had tried to pull over the car just seconds before the crash for running another red light, but before the cruiser could turn around, the crash had already occurred.