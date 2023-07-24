YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two 17-year-old boys will go on trial Aug. 7 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy.

Anthony Wilkins Jr. and Anjuan Whitfield are charged with aggravated murder as adults for the Nov. 21, 2021, shooting death of Landon Lockhart, 14. Lockhart was found Jan. 13, 2022, in a wooded area on the East Side.

A third suspect, also 17, pleaded guilty in juvenile court. He is expected to testify against Wilkins and Whitfield, who both had pretrial hearings Monday before Judge Anthony Donofrio.

The two were initially charged in juvenile court, but their cases were bound over in May to common pleas court after a bindover hearing was held.

Police have yet to comment on a motive for Lockhart’s death.

At the bindover hearing in April, witnesses testified that three shell casings from two different guns were found near Lockhart’s body.