Trial postponed for Canfield man accused of causing fatal crash 3 years ago

Malvasi, Jr. is accused of causing the crash back in November of 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The trial of a Canfield man accused of causing a fatal crash almost three years ago has now been postponed.

Michael Malvasi, Jr. is accused of causing that crash back in November of 2017. Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Malvasi was driving a Mercedes SUV when he lost control and overturned on Shields Road.Man indicted on charges related to fatal Canfield crash

After the crash, troopers said Malvasi walked away from the scene, leaving 23-year-old passenger Ryan Lanzo behind.

Lanzo later died from injuries.

Jury selection in the trial was supposed to begin Monday, but lawyers from both sides told Judge Maureen Sweeney they’ve already lost nine prospective jurors out of a pool of about 40 due to COVID-19 concerns.

“It’s our feeling that we are dealing with the perfect storm between the pandemic and the publicity of this case,” said Assistant Mahoning County Prosecutor Mike Yacovone. I don’t feel we are going to be able to seat a jury.”

The judge said she had no choice but to delay the case, which is already in its third year.

The case had been continued until mid-February.