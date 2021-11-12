Detective testifies in 2018 Youngstown murder case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The lead detective in the November 2018 shooting case where a Warren man was killed and another man was wounded testified today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Detective Sgt. Michael Lambert of the Youngstown Police Department told jurors under questioning from prosecutors how he was able to find out the two men on trial were suspects in the Nov. 18, 2018, shooting death of Christopher Jackson, 21, and the wounding of Carlos Davis, 25.

Stephon Hopkins and Lorice Moore, both 25, are accused of aggravated murder and attempted murder. Jackson was found in a running car on Bennington Avenue and Davis was found hiding on a nearby porch.

Jurors were picked Monday before Judge Anthony D’Apolito, and testimony began Tuesday. Jurors were back Friday after taking a break Thursday for Veterans Day.

Davis took the witness stand Tuesday but invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and refused to testify.

A third man, Brian Donlow, 25, was convicted of Jackson’s death and the wounding of Davis in April following a bench trial in April. Davis also took the Fifth in that trial.

Donlow and Hopkins are already serving sentences of 21 years to life in prison for an unrelated murder in June 2018, also on the East Side.

Lambert was able to identify Hopkins as a suspect after looking at one of his Facebook accounts, he testified. He then learned Hopkins had two Facebook accounts and got search warrants for both. On one of his accounts, he found several phone calls and messages that started about two hours before Jackson was killed on the Facebook messaging app.

Lambert also received test results from DNA that was taken from the car the two men were in and the results showed that Moore’s DNA was found on a door handle, Lambert testified.

Lambert also found a key in the car that had Hopkins’ DNA on it and Lambert described several pictures shown to jurors of Hopkins who had a ring of keys on his belt that included the same key that was found in the car.

Prosecutors said Hopkins asked Jackson to pick him up for an evening out and Jackson got Davis to drive. When they arrived in Youngstown, Moore and Donlow were also there and got in the car. Police collected casings from three different weapons in the car.