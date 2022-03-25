LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- The date set for a Columbiana County murder trial will remain the same after a status hearing Thursday.

According to an article in the Salem News, Gary Joiner, 43, is being held on $1 million bond.

He’s accused of killing Ryan Virden on March 29, 2021.

Joiner is charged with two counts of aggravated murder, an unclassified felony; murder, an unclassified felony; two counts of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; having weapons while under a disability and tampering with evidence, each a third-degree felony. Additionally, the indictment lists five firearms specifications with the charges.

His jury trial is scheduled for May 23.