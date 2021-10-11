Trial in Salem cold case murder to resume following COVID concerns

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After taking a week off to avoid problems with COVID-19, a trial should resume Tuesday in a Columbiana County murder case.

Kevin Kirby is facing aggravated murder and attempted murder charges. Prosecutors say he beat Melinda Todd to death inside her Salem Township home om 2012. He’s also accused of attacking the woman’s then-5-year-old grandson, leaving him for dead but he survived.

Last week, the case had to be suspended for a week after there was an exposure to COVID-19.

Opening statements in the case are set to begin Tuesday.

Kirby was already in prison on unrelated felonies when he was charged in the case.