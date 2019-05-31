Trial date set for men charged in Youngstown public corruption case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three men charged in a high profile public corruption case were in the Mahoning County Courthouse on Friday, meeting with attorneys to set a trial date.

Former Youngstown Mayor Charles Sammarone, former Finance Director David Bozanich and developer Dominic Marchionda were indicted last August.

Some of the charges include bribery, theft and record tampering. All of these surrounded several developmental projects throughout the city.

All three of the men have pleaded not guilty. Their trial date is set for June 1, 2020.