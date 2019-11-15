Trial date set for man pretending to be certified firearms instructor

Local News

Phil Chance Jr. is facing a dozen counts of falsification and records-tampering

by: Gerry Ricciutti

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — The son of a Valley law enforcement figure is set for trial next spring on multiple charges.

Phil Chance Jr., son of one time Mahoning County Sheriff Phil Chance, is facing a dozen counts of falsification and records-tampering.

He was in court Friday, accused of passing himself off to people as a certified firearms instructor, when in fact, he wasn’t one.

Prosecutors say Chance then took money from his victims for concealed-carry permits that he never gave.

His trial is set for April.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com