(WKBN) – A trial date of March 4, 2024, has been set for Elias Gudino, who faces murder charges for the deaths of three Youngstown men earlier this year.

Gudino is accused of kidnapping Inmer Reyes, Victor Varela-Rodriguez and Domingo Castillo-Reyes, killing them and then dumping their bodies in Summit County back in March of this year.

Two of the bodies were found in Akron and the third was found in Copley. All were found bound, gagged and shot in the head.

Gudino had pleaded not guilty to the charges back in April.