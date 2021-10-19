Trial begins in Columbiana County for Wellsville man accused of killing woman

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Following a delay in August, a murder trial is getting underway in Columbiana County.

Jury selection began Monday for Terrance Haywood, 28, of Wellsville, who is facing murder charges in the October 2019 shooting death of Destiny Moody. Investigators say Haywood broke into Moody’s home and shot her while her three children were home.

In August, Haywood’s attorney asked for a continuance stating that new information became available in the case and he needed time to review it. The evidence included approximately 4,000 pages of data from Facebook accounts and a thumb drive and DVD from the Wellsville Police Department.