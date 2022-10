WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Trial is now underway in Trumbull County for a man charged in the murder of a pregnant woman.

Kemari James is accused in the death of La`Nesha Workman. She was found dead in 2020 of an apparent gunshot wound inside her home on Ogden Avenue in Warren.

Her two children were also found inside.

Opening arguments just wrapped up, and the first of over a dozen witnesses just took the stand.

His case is being heard from a visiting judge from Ashtabula County.