WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Testimony will resume Tuesday in the trial against Shane Newton.

Newton, whose legal name is Shane but goes by Shae, is charged with two counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

A jury was seated Monday morning and witnesses began taking the stand in the afternoon.

Newton is accused of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl in Warren.

If convicted, Newton could face a life sentence.