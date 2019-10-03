Tri-Healthy Hemp CBD store opens inside Eastwood Mall

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning Valley has a new CBD store.

Tri-Healthy CBD celebrated the September opening of its second store at the Eastwood Mall with a ribbon-cutting Thursday.

Tri-Healthy stocks a wide selection of oils, gummies, edibles, topicals and other specialized CBD products.

The owners are local and have been working in the hemp and CBD industry for years.

“That is the beautiful thing about us, is everybody that works for us and everybody that works in the shop uses CBD and has experiences with CBD,” said owner Paul Kaldy. “So we are able to communicate and we are really able to relate with that customer.”

Tri-Healthy CBD also has a store in the Southern Park Mall in Boardman and two stores in Tennessee.