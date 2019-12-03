Tri-county schools added to EdChoice Scholarship voucher list for next year

(WKBN) – Next school year, more districts in Ohio will be required to provide EdChoice Scholarships — or vouchers. This would give parents a more affordable way to send their children to a private school instead of a public school.
Many more school districts were added to the voucher list through the “value added” criteria of the state report card.
The tuition for private school will vary, depending on the school and the family’s income.
Here are the school districts in the tri-county area that will now be providing vouchers to private schools (districts in bold are newly-added for the 2020/2021 school year):
COLUMBIANA COUNTY
Beaver Local High School
Crestview Elementary School
East Liverpool High School
East Liverpool Lacroft Elementary School
Leetonia High School
Leetonia Middle School
Lisbon David Anderson Jr/Sr High School
Lisbon McKinley Elementary School
Salem High School
Salem Junior High School
Wellsville Garfield Elementary School
Wellsville Jr/Sr High School
MAHONING COUNTY
Austintown Intermediate School
Boardman Center Intermediate School
Boardman High School
Campbell Elementary School
Lowellville Elementary School
Lowellville High School
Sebring B.L. Miller Elementary School
Sebring McKinley High School
Springfield Intermediate School
Struthers Elementary School
Struthers High School
Youngstown Chaney High School
Youngstown East High School
Youngstown Harding Elementary School
Youngstown Kirkmere School
Youngstown M.L. King Elementary School
Youngstown Paul C. Bunn Elementary School
Youngstown Rayen Early College Middle School
Youngstown Taft Elementary School
Youngstown Volney Rogers School
Youngstown William Holmes McGuffey Elementary School
Youngstown Williamson Elementary School
Youngstown Wilson School
Youngstown Rayen Early College High School
TRUMBULL COUNTY
Brookfield Elementary School
Champion High School
Liberty High School
Lordstown Elementary School
Lordstown High School
Mathews Baker Elementary School
Mathews Junior High School
Newton Falls Elementary School
Newton Falls Junior High School
Niles McKinley High School
Niles Middle School
Warren Jefferson PK-8 School
Warren Lincoln PK-8 School
Warren McGuffey PK-8 School
Warren Willard Avenue PK-8 School
Warren G. Harding High School