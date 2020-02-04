Tri-County area drug task forces to get share in $2 million state grant

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – All three drug task forces in the tri-county area are receiving new grant dollars from the state.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement at a ceremony in Columbus Monday afternoon.

The money is coming from DeWine’s RecoveryOhio Law Enforcement Fund.

It will help existing drug task forces with additional resources to help disrupt the drug trade. Plus, it will enhance their role in substance abuse awareness, prevention and recovery.

The Columbiana County Drug Task Force will receive more than $32,000. The Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force is getting more than $26,000 and the Trumbull Action Group (TAG) Drug Task Force was awarded more than $53,000.

“Wanted to give these local task forces this extra money not only to go after high-level drug traffickers, which some of the money will be used for, but also to promote RecoveryOhio’s mission of increasing substance use and mental health awareness, implementing age-appropriate prevention and education in schools and connection to those who need help with treatment,” DeWine said.

Under the grant, more than $2 million is going to a total of 27 existing task forces in the state.

