Tressel’s staying in Youngstown: YSU president agrees to contract extension

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Thursday, the Youngstown State University Board of Trustees and President Jim Tressel agreed to extend his contract through June 2021.

“President Tressel’s strong leadership is moving the university forward,” said Trustee Chair Dave Deibel. “We are pleased that President Tressel will continue, in his role, to position the university for the future.”

Tressel became the university’s ninth president in 2014.

In his time at YSU, the school said full-time equivalent enrollment has improved, freshman class standardized test scores and GPAs are among the highest in the university’s history and Honors College enrollments have more than tripled.

There have also been lots of improvements on and around the campus, including new student apartment complexes, a new health center and the Barnes & Noble bookstore and Starbucks café.

Wick Avenue was widened and upgraded, and there have been improvements to Fifth Avenue as well.

“We are about to enter into a new strategic action plan and while much has been accomplished, challenges remain,” Tressel said. “We are committed to further advancing student success and academic excellence for the benefit of our students and the entire community.”

There was speculation Tressel was under consideration for the next president of The Ohio State University.

Thursday also happens to be Tressel’s birthday.