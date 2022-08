YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- YSU President Jim Tressel is set to give his State of the University address Wednesday morning.

It’s happening at 9 a.m. at Williamson Hall. The auditorium`s capacity is about 200.

The presentation will also be livestreamed on YSU’s YouTube channel.

That livestream will be available to watch just outside the auditorium, in the atrium of Williamson Hall.