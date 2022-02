CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday’s weather is causing some issues in Trumbull County where powerlines came down.

Four poles are down near the intersection of Park Avenue and Market Street.

A large tree fell on power lines there around 4 a.m. Friday, bringing the poles down.

As of noon Friday, 18 customers were without power in Cortland. Widespread outages were reported in other locations in the Valley.

Most areas will see power restored Friday. It could take longer in some locations.