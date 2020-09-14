Tree takes down utility lines in Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A large tree branch took down utility lines in Canfield Monday.
It happened on Neff Drive.
Some wires were pulled down from one house.
Ohio Edison disconnected some contacts on the pole and are awaiting crews to remove the tree.
Just one house was impacted by the loss of power.
