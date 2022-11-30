LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty Township is getting ready to light its community tree this weekend.

The township is hosting its second annual holiday tree lighting at the gazebo behind the administration building on Saturday.

There will be caroling and hot chocolate. You can even have your picture taken with Santa.

Township Police Chief Toby Meloro says it’s all about coming together as a community.

“It’s a great event and with COVID we haven’t been getting together a lot in the last couple years. So this is a way that we bring everybody to us and it’s in a healthy, safe environment,” he said.

The tree lighting festivities will take place from 5-7 p.m.