WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – There was a party to kick off the holiday season in Weathersfield Township Saturday night.

The township lit its own tree in the gazebo in the heart of downtown Mineral Ridge.

Kids were invited to sing Christmas songs before Santa arrived to hear what they wanted for Christmas. He was delivered to the party by the town’s fire department.

Barnyard animals were also on hand.