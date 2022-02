COITSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of Route 616 is closed after a tree fell on power lines.

The road is closed from Villa Marie Road to Upland Road.

The tree is leaning on the power lines. First Energy was called to the scene to make repairs.

According to First Energy’s website, 53 customers in Coitsville are without power. The estimated time of restoration is 10 a.m.