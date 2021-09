SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a lot of work to be done after a large tree fell on a house in Salem.

It happened just before 8 a.m. Wednesday on the 600 block of Deming Street.

The tree split about 8 feet from the base and fell onto the roof of a house and a neighbor’s car.

It was raining at the time the tree came down.

A woman said her mother, who lives next door, heard a loud boom and then the whole house shook.