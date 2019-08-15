Tree crashes into house in McDonald

A house sustained extensive damage Thursday after a tree crashed into it in McDonald

Paul Kovach said he and his family were inside the house on Iowa Street just before 5 a.m. when the tree came through the roof.

“We turned the light on and saw the tree with the other half in our dining room,” Kovach said. “Not a good way to begin a Thursday.”

Kovach said he had just finished remodeling the dining the room and that is where most of the damage was contained.

He doesn’t know what caused the tree to fall and is just grateful no one got hurt.