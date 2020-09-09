Tree company rallies volunteers to help Salem family going through hard times

Originally, Mac Morrison, of Morrison Firewood and Tree Service, simply showed up to give an estimate for a tree that fell on a garage

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – What started as a simple tree removal estimate in Salem ended with a company helping a family.

It would be $700 worth of work.

After hearing the family had gone through, however, he knew he needed to help.



“I gave them an estimate and then found out all the hardships that they’ve had in the last four years and decided the estimate I originally gave them was too much, and we wanted to get some volunteers and take care of them for free,” said Mac Morrison.



Morrison talked about some of the difficulties the family told him about.



“I heard about their health issues. Only one of the family members is working, and they’re hard on their luck right now,” he said.

Morrison said one of the homeowners has had several heart attacks. They’ve also had a fire in the house, and they’ve lost a child.

The tree falling on top of the garage just added to the stress.



“Right now, everybody is going through tough times. Not everybody is working. Things are a lot different than they were a year ago, so I’m grateful to have this opportunity to help out somebody in need,” said Morrison.



Morrison was able to rally together a group of volunteers to take down the tree and clear up the brush. They started around 10 a.m. Wednesday and plan to wrap things up Thursday afternoon.

Anyone looking to help out is more than welcome.

“We’re asking everybody to come out, help out, take a little bit of brush,” Morrison said. “If you want some wood, take a little wood.”